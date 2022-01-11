After Allu Arjun Pushpa box office super hit actress Rashmika Mandanna fees increase. Allu Arjun Pushpa box office super hit actress Rashmika Mandanna increased fees

Payment of so many crores for Pushpa

The capturing of the second a part of Pushpa The Rise can also be being completed. Alternatively, it has additionally been mentioned in lots of reviews that Allu Arjun has taken a price of greater than 15 crores for Pushpa. Samantha Prabhu took a price of 1.5 crores for the merchandise track.

pushpa box office

Commerce analyst Taran Adarsh, in a tweet, has knowledgeable that Pushpa is slowing down whereas telling the gathering of Hindi model. With Pushpa’s fourth week incomes Friday 1.95 crores, Saturday Pushpa 2.56 crores, Sunday Pushpa 3.48 crores and Monday Pushpa 1.10 crores with Pushpa Hindi model’s whole incomes to date has reached 81.58 crores. .

Pushpa OTT launch

Alternatively Pushpa has additionally been launched on OTT. On January 7, Pushpa was launched on Amazon Prime in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Pushpa Hindi model can be launched on Amazon Prime on January 14.