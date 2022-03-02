Sports

After Allu Arjun Pushpa David Warner and DJ Bravo excited about Akshay Kumar Bachchan Pandey Give challenge to Actor

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
After Allu Arjun Pushpa David Warner and DJ Bravo excited about Akshay Kumar Bachchan Pandey Give challenge to Actor
Written by admin
After Allu Arjun Pushpa David Warner and DJ Bravo excited about Akshay Kumar Bachchan Pandey Give challenge to Actor

After Allu Arjun Pushpa David Warner and DJ Bravo excited about Akshay Kumar Bachchan Pandey Give challenge to Actor

After Allu Arjun Pushpa David Warner and DJ Bravo excited about Akshay Kumar Bachchan Pandey Give challenge to Actor

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is an action-comedy film. It is expected to release in theaters on March 18. The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil movie ‘Jigarthanda’.

After Pushpa on Australian opener David Warner and Caribbean all-rounder DJ Bravo, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ seems to be on the rise. David Warner and DJ Bravo have created Instagram reels on the title track of ‘Bachchan Pandey’.

In the reels, both are seen dancing on the title track of ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Dwayne Bravo has even given a challenge to Akshay Kumar. David Warner and DJ Bravo had earlier created Instagram reels on Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Videos of both became quite viral on social media. Both Warner and Bravo have a huge fan following in their respective countries as well as in India. David Warner is a part of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Delhi Capitals has bought Warner for Rs 6 crore 25 lakh. DJ Bravo (Dwayne Bravo) was bought by Chennai Super Kings this time for Rs 4 crore 40 lakh.

The first song of the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ ‘Maar Khayega’ has been released. This song from Akshay Kumar’s film is rocking the internet. Akshay Kumar’s action and tremendous dance has been seen in the song. The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

David Warner has tagged his video with Akshay Kumar asking how was his performance. There itself, dwayne bravo (DJ Bravo / Dwayne Bravo) has written in the caption of his video that he is ready to compete with Akshay Kumar. There is going to be a lot of fun in this power hit.

READ Also  Wilson must sanction Rangers swoop for £75k-p/w gem who'd "be an asset for any team" - opinion

David Warner Currently in Pakistan. He is part of the Australia Test cricket team. He has made a reel on this title track of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ from Pakistan itself. You can watch videos of both below.

‘Bachchan Pandey’ is an action-comedy film. It is expected to release in theaters on March 18. The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil movie ‘Jigarthanda’. Jigarthanda featured Siddharth, Bobby Simha and Lakshmi Memon in the lead roles. Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi will be seen sharing the screen in ‘Bachchan Pandey’.


#Allu #Arjun #Pushpa #David #Warner #Bravo #excited #Akshay #Kumar #Bachchan #Pandey #Give #challenge #Actor

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Spurs must secure 10-goal colossus who"s a "handful", he tore Sanchez apart in 2018 - opinion

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment