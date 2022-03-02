After Allu Arjun Pushpa David Warner and DJ Bravo excited about Akshay Kumar Bachchan Pandey Give challenge to Actor

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is an action-comedy film. It is expected to release in theaters on March 18. The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil movie ‘Jigarthanda’.

After Pushpa on Australian opener David Warner and Caribbean all-rounder DJ Bravo, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ seems to be on the rise. David Warner and DJ Bravo have created Instagram reels on the title track of ‘Bachchan Pandey’.

In the reels, both are seen dancing on the title track of ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Dwayne Bravo has even given a challenge to Akshay Kumar. David Warner and DJ Bravo had earlier created Instagram reels on Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Videos of both became quite viral on social media. Both Warner and Bravo have a huge fan following in their respective countries as well as in India. David Warner is a part of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Delhi Capitals has bought Warner for Rs 6 crore 25 lakh. DJ Bravo (Dwayne Bravo) was bought by Chennai Super Kings this time for Rs 4 crore 40 lakh.

The first song of the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ ‘Maar Khayega’ has been released. This song from Akshay Kumar’s film is rocking the internet. Akshay Kumar’s action and tremendous dance has been seen in the song. The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

David Warner has tagged his video with Akshay Kumar asking how was his performance. There itself, dwayne bravo (DJ Bravo / Dwayne Bravo) has written in the caption of his video that he is ready to compete with Akshay Kumar. There is going to be a lot of fun in this power hit.

David Warner Currently in Pakistan. He is part of the Australia Test cricket team. He has made a reel on this title track of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ from Pakistan itself. You can watch videos of both below.

