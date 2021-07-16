After America, Marvel’s Black Widow is going to make a splash in India too

New Delhi. Hollywood’s famous actress Scarlett Johansson is making a lot of headlines these days. Along with this, his Hollywood movie Black Widow is also in a lot of discussion these days. According to the information, his film has been released in America. Fans are very excited to see this. Scarlett Johansson, who appeared in the lead role in the film, has appeared in the role of Black Widow in 7 Marvel films so far.

It is being told that this time also Scarlett is playing her old character Natasha Romanoff. The character of Black Widow is liked by most of the people and this time it is being said that what is special in the film for the audience in the film. The audience should know this first.

It is a matter of happiness that after the release of Black Widow in America, now it is going to release in India as well. There is no dearth of Hollywood movies lovers in India too. There are many such Hollywood movies among the people of India, which are eagerly awaited by the Indian audience. Black Widow’s name is also included in this list.

People in America as well as in India have liked this character very much and now a whole film has been released on this character. In such a situation, it is no less than a treat for the audience. Let us tell you that the film has knocked in the theaters of America, but it may take some time for the release of the film in India.

At the same time, Scarlett Johansson is also very excited about this film. He has told in an interview that it is very different from other films and even better than before. But after this film, she will never play the role of Black Widow. He believes that it will be good for him to leave this character on a high note.

Theaters in all the states have been almost closed since the second wave of the corona virus. For this reason, the film is not going to be released here yet. The film can be found only on OTT platforms. But if sources are to be believed, if the situation improves a bit further, Black Widow can be released in India.

