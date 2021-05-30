After Amit Kumar’s criticism, Sunidhi Chauhan REVEALS she quit Indian Idol as a judge because the makers asked her to praise contestants





Indian Idol 12 has been mired in controversies ever because it started airing on tv. From faking love angles to cashing in on poverty tales of the contestants, the singing actuality present has turn out to be the sizzling matter of dialogue. Amit Kumar’s harsh criticism on Kishore Kumar particular episode about being asked to praise the contestants opened a can of worms that went on to query the present’s authencity. And now singer Sunidhi Chauhan has revealed that she quit Indian Idol as a judge because the makers had asked her to praise contestants on the present. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12 Greatest Moments As we speak: Sawai Bhatt beats Arunita Kanjilal; Mohammad Danish and Anjali Gaikwad stay unbeatable

“Not precisely this ki sabko karna hai (that praise all of them) however sure, all of us have been informed (to praise). That was the fundamental factor. And so, I could not go on. I could not do what they needed and I had to half methods. Therefore, as we speak, I’m not judging any actuality present,” Sunidhi, who was a a part of the judges panel of the fifth and sixth season of Indian Idol, informed TOI in an interview. Additionally Learn – TV Information Weekly Rewind: Indian Idol 12 controversies, Sidharth Shukla’s new look, Naagin 6 lead actress and extra

When Sunidhi was asked why did the makers of Indian Idol make such calls for, she stated that it should be to search consideration and maintain the viewers. “I feel it’s finished to search consideration. I feel it’s required to be finished to maintain your viewers. Guess it really works,” she stated. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Sayli Kamble confesses her love for Nihal Tauro – watch video

Earlier, Amit Kumar had revealed that he did not take pleasure in the Kishore Kumar particular episode and needed it to cease. He additionally went on to reveal that the makers of Indian Idol 12 had asked him to praise each contestant and their efficiency since they have been paying a tribute to Kishore Da. The singer additionally admitted that he went to the present for cash and did not like how Himesh and Neha sang Kishore Kumar songs on the stage.

Questioning why Amit Kumar did not specific his emotions and unhappiness whereas taking pictures the episode, Aditya had stated that if he wasn’t pleased with sure features of the present, he may have simply informed the makers throughout shoot. In one in all the latest episodes, Aditya went on to take a dig at Amit Kumar by asking the present’s visitor Kumar Sanu if anybody from their crew had asked him to praise the contestants.

Nevertheless, singers like Abhijeet Sawant and Anuradha Paudwal supported the contestants towards Amit Kumar’s criticism saying that they should not be in contrast to the legendary singer.

