After ‘Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary’ trends, the actress issues a public apology for making a casteist remark in her recent Vlog

After ‘Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary’ traits, the actress issues a public apology for making a casteist remark in her recent Vlog





Yuvika Chaudhary landed herself in sizzling waters with netizens who’ve been venting out their anger over the actress for utilizing a casteist slur in her recent Vlog. In the video, Yuvika may be seen filming her husband Prince Narula as he will get a haircut. She has now issued a public apology on her Instagram after the hashtag ‘Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary’ began trending on Twitter. Additionally Learn – It’s AWKWARD! 5 footage of Rahul Vaidya, Divya Agarwal and others that can cheer you up in lower than 2 secs

“I wish to apologise to every certainly one of you for my trustworthy mistake which occurred unknowingly. I did not know the that means about that phrase which I used in my final Vlog. I did not imply to harm anybody and I can by no means do this to harm somebody. This was a mistake I hope you perceive and forgive me,” Yuvika apologised in a video shared on Instagram. Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli shares her pleasure on connecting with Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla [EXCLUSIVE]

Prince additionally took to his Instagram tales to apologise to his followers who have been irked with Yuvika’s use of a casteist slur in her video that includes him. He mentioned that they felt actually unhealthy after they Googled the that means of the phrase and requested for forgiveness. He additionally despatched a message to haters that they’re at all times able to seize such alternatives to take somebody down. Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Anushka Sen confirms her participation; says, ‘Individuals will get to see a totally different aspect of me’

View this put up on Instagram A put up shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

Not too long ago an FIR was filed in opposition to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta for utilizing casteist slur in a YouTube video.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for newest updates.



