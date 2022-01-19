After Aryan Khan case, Shahrukh Khan did the first post on social media, fans said ‘King is back!’ Shahrukh Khan did his first post on social media after Aryan Khan case

Shahrukh Khan’s fans are very pleased

However as we speak Shahrukh Khan’s fans are very pleased as a result of Shahrukh Khan is again on social media. He has shared a video which is of a TV model. After this this post is going viral very quick and fans are commenting repeatedly. Fans say that King is again, Badshah has returned.

Greater than 100 likes in 23 seconds

A consumer writes in a remark about Shahrukh Khan that .. ‘Greater than 100 likes in 23 seconds, this is the energy of King Khan.’ Other than this, a consumer has written .. ‘My star after so many days, love you Anna.’

a fan wrote

One fan wrote.. ‘It is nice to see Shahrukh Khan’s post after a very long time.’ At the similar time some fans are sharing coronary heart emoji. Nobody had thought that Shahrukh Khan would come again like this, however now it is sure that his posts will come out repeatedly.

Pathan

Shahrukh Khan is at the moment very busy with his movie Pathan and it is being said that this yr the movie is coming to make a giant bang.

Fans haven’t seen on the large display

Fans haven’t seen Shahrukh Khan on the large display for a few years however this time the blast is going to be large. The final time Shahrukh Khan was part of the movie Zero which flopped badly.