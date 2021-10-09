After Aryan Khans arrest, big brand broke ties with Shah Rukh Khan, lost crores | After the arrest of his son, this big brand broke ties with Shahrukh, there was a loss of crores

New Delhi: After the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in a drug case in Mumbai, new problems have now come in front of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. It is reported that after the arrest of son Aryan, now a big brand has ended its relationship with SRK. It is reported that in the last few days, the brand has announced to stop the advertisements of Shah Rukh Khan even after advance payment. It was one of the biggest projects of SRK.

SRK has many

According to a report in The Economic Times, people with knowledge of the matter said that the edtech startup, after facing a lot of trolls on social media platforms like Twitter in the last few days, has seen advertisements for Shah Rukh Khan despite advance bookings. has been withdrawn. When contacted, a Byju’s spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, according to the news.

The deal was worth so many crores

People familiar with this matter said that Shahrukh Khan’s deal with Byju has fixed an annual fee of Rs 3-4 crore. SRK has been the brand ambassador of the company since 2017 and after his joining, the company has also grown a lot. He said, ‘He (Byju) has stopped all promotions related to Shahrukh for the time being. It had to be pulled back because the company working in the field of education does not want to appear in the promotion with him in view of the controversy (over the drug case related to his son). It is not clear whether Byju has decided to drop SRK as the brand ambassador, the source said. ‘These ads were booked in advance – as is the process – so it took some time to stop them all.’

Increased risk in the age of social media

Rohit Ohri, group chairman, creative ad agency FCB India, said, “Amidst the current controversy, Byju’s is trying to save its brand, but celebrity endorsements always come with risks. ‘In the age of social media, the risk has increased enormously. For example, Nike did not leave Tiger Woods, and in fact, launched a comeback campaign after the huge controversy surrounding the golfer.’

