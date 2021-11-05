After asking selfie World champion boxer Tyson Fury took 2 hard-working women beer Bar enjoy fierce party together for 8 hours young girls told night out whole story

The two girls also got a chance to dance with one of the world’s most famous sports stars during this time. Both felt very lucky to be with Tyson Fury.

World Boxing Champion Tyson Fury gave a very unique gift to two of his fans. Stella Kabelis, 21, and Kaila Downey, 24, demanded selfies from Tyson Fury. On this Tyson Fury took him to the expensive bar in Manchester and stayed with him for about 8 hours and partyed fiercely. During this time Tyson’s wife Paris Fury was in their flat in Manchester.

According to the British website ‘The Sun’, Stella and Cala are normal hard working women. She had gone out for shopping on Wednesday, November 3. During this, he saw Tyson Fury and his coach Andy Lee in a luxurious restaurant. The two tried to take a picture with him from a distance and posted on Snapchat, ‘Not Tyson Fury right behind us.’

However, when Tyson Fury came out after that, both of them reached out to him for a selfie. Tyson didn’t let him down either. The two then exchanged phone numbers with Andy. Both the girls were about to go to the bar after shopping. She could not even reach the bar when she got Andy’s WhatsApp message. In the message, they were asked to come together for dinner.

Stella wrote in response, ‘I am having a drink in the bar right now. I am not thinking of dinner right now, because I am in casual wear right now, so I am going home, but can come dressed up. Andy replied, ‘You look good to me.’ Then he asked, ‘Do you and your friend want to come over and meet me and Tyson?’

Stella and Kaila were very excited to hear that they were reunited with the boxer who owns a property worth 400 crores. Stella later posted a picture on her Snapchat account. In this she was with Tyson. After this, Kaila posted a picture with the boxer, writing, ‘As if I am on a night out with Tyson Fury.’

Stella and Kaila are understood to be working for COVID testing firm Randox. Stella holds a degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Plymouth. She keeps posting pictures on her social media. A friend of Stella and Kaila said, ‘Stella and Kaila couldn’t believe their luck. He loves night out, but never expected to party with Tyson Fury.

The friend said, ‘She had gone out for work on Wednesday, so went shopping before drinks. In the afternoon he saw Tyson with his friend and started talking to him. According to a friend, ‘Stella swapped numbers with Andy.’

The friend said, ‘Tyson’s coach Andy also immediately sent him a message inviting him to dinner. During the dinner Stella and Cala also asked Tyson about his boxing career. Tyson also enjoyed being in the company of down-to-earth girls.’

Calla and Stella said of Tyson Fury, ‘He is a beast in the boxing ring, but a gentle and fun-loving person outside the ring.’ Tyson Fury won the world title last month. Tyson Fury, father of six children, was in Manchester on the afternoon of 3 November 2021. His wife Paris was at home with their newborn child.