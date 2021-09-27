After becoming a mother, Nusrat Jahan will return to shooting, appearing with Soham Chakraborty in the new film

Recently, the film actress and Lok Sabha MP, who has been in the spotlight since becoming a mother, is returning to shooting from October 1 this week. On August 26, Nusrat gave birth to a baby boy. She will be seen in the lead role in Sudeshna Roy and Abhijit Guha’s comic-thriller ‘Jai Kali Calcutta’. Nusrat will be seen in this film for the first time with Soham Chakraborty. A source close to the film told our correspondent Itimes, “Nusrat Jahan will be joining us from October 1 and will be shooting the film in Rajarhat on the first day. The shooting of this schedule will continue till October and after that the shooting of Durga Puja will be stopped. Giving information about the film, director Sudeshna Roy said, ‘The story of the film revolves around three friends Anish, Sujay and Mili. All three are from very prestigious families but they do not get jobs. After that they start stealing for pocket money. Meanwhile, a black idol goes missing and three friends meet Rekha, a middle-class girl who runs a dance school. Anish and Rekha fall in love with each other. Soham and Nusrat will be seen in these characters. You have to watch the movie to see what happens next in the movie. Apart from Nusrat and Soham, Somraj Maiti and Sushmita Chatterjee will be seen in the lead roles in the film. Apart from this, Kanchan Malik, Sudip Mukherjee and Padmanabh Dasgupta will also be seen in supporting roles. Let us inform you that Nusrat Jahan last appeared with Abir Chatterjee in the movie ‘Dictionary’ in which Abir Chatterjee was in the lead role with her.