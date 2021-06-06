After breaking records with Aap Ka Surroor, Himesh Reshammiya is back with its sequel; set to launch new ‘Surroor girl’

After breaking records with Aap Ka Surroor, Himesh Reshammiya is back with its sequel; set to launch new ‘Surroor woman’





Himesh Reshammiya is all set to launch his new album Surroor 2021 and his first teaser poster will characteristic his iconic cap and mic. Himesh with this album is additionally launching his music label Himesh Reshammiya Melodies and the primary look and first tune of Surroor 2021 can be out quickly. Himesh’s first studio album Aap Ka Surroor as per media stories offered 55 million copies and was the 2nd largest promoting album on this planet after Michael Jackson’s album Thriller which offered 65 million copies. Additionally Learn – Confirmed: Himesh Reshammiya’s The Expose 2 to go on flooring quickly

Himesh Reshammiya had launched Deepika Padukone in his earlier album, so it will likely be fascinating to know who is the ‘Surroor woman’ time. The primary tune has been shot on a grand scale and the tune can be a timeless melody which is able to characteristic Himesh in his iconic cap avtaar with a new woman whose identify can be disclosed quickly. Watch the Surroor 2021 teaser beneath: Additionally Learn – Hey Deepika Padukone, Himesh Reshammiya spoke about your Aap Ka Surroor tune video!

Himesh has given scores of blockbuster songs to the viewers and has additionally carried out reside with a packed viewers again and again within the greatest stadiums everywhere in the world together with London’s Wembley stadium and the Heineken Music Corridor in Amsterdam. He is very enthusiastic about all the idea of the album and him coming back once more in his iconic cap look by public demand. Followers everywhere in the world have been asking Himesh to come back with his new songs in his cap avatar and Himesh has taken artistic time to curate this album until he was absolutely glad with each tune and the movies. Additionally Learn – Himesh Reshammiya follows in Aamir Khan’s footsteps

The primary tune of Surroor 2021 releases quickly. Opening up about it, Himesh Reshammiya mentioned “I’ve been composing songs for my music label since a really very long time and now the wait is over and I’m full glad with the content material I’m going to come out with! Whether or not it’s my very own album songs sung by me or the opposite melodies that I’ve composed for different singers are stunning songs that are timeless and can convey melody back in a giant method in an period which is filled with recreation solely. Even the movies being deliberate for different the singers are very distinctive and grand and they’ll convey out the essence of the artist utterly. My music label can be for all the true music lovers and they’ll get to hear music which supplies them aid and turns into a stress buster in in the present day’s testing occasions as a result of good music is the largest healer.”

So, how excited are you for Himesh’s Surroor 2021 album? Tweet and tell us @bollywood_life .

