After Breakup news with Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani says I don’t want forget anyone.

A big update has come out about Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra that both have a breakup. However, by no means have Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani brought the truth of their relationship in front of everyone. Amidst the news of the breakup, when Kiara Advani was asked about forgetting someone special, her answer came that she does not want to forget any person associated with her life.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan appeared together during the trailer launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Here the answer to a question asked by a journalist is being linked to Kiara’s breakup. During the trailer launch, a journalist asked that the name of your film is Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Do you want to forget someone in your life? On this Kiara said that not at all. Whomever I meet in my life. I have learned something from him. He has added a lot to my life. I never want to forget anyone. Let us tell you that during the film Shershah, the pair of both was very much liked.

During the shooting of this film, the two came close. Started dating each other in real life. Many times both of them have been seen spending time together. Also, while returning from vacation, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were seen together at the airport. The two never publicly declared their love for each other.

According to media reports, it is believed that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dated each other for more than a year. However, so far neither of the two has reacted openly to the news of their breakup.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 12:36 [IST]