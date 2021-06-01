After CBSE, Fresh Plea in SC Seeks Cancellation of Board Exams in Other States





New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Training (CBSE) on Tuesday cancelled the category 12 examination after a high-level assembly chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “In view of the unsure circumstances resulting from COVID and the suggestions obtained from varied stakeholders, it was determined that Class XII Board Exams wouldn’t be held this 12 months. It was additionally determined that CBSE will take steps to compile the outcomes of class XII college students as per a well-defined goal standards in a time-bound method,” the official assertion mentioned. Additionally Learn – Will Request Supreme Courtroom To Specify A Date For Outcome, Says Advocate Mamta Sharma After CBSE Exams Are Cancelled

Earlier, college students related to varied state boards moved the Supreme Courtroom in opposition to holding of offline examinations. In response to the experiences, college students belonging to 23 states, 2 union territories and three nations petitioned the highest courtroom to hunt reduction for the state board, NIOS, CBSE and CISCE exams in the nation. Additionally Learn – Board Exams 2021: After CBSE, CISCE Additionally Cancels ICSE Class 12 Exams. Examine Particulars

In response to a India TV report, the plea, filed by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, the chief of the India Large Dad and mom’ Affiliation, has sought instructions in opposition to the conduction of offline examinations. “Now we have moved SC to hunt reduction for state board college students, NIOS and Compartment college students and have a uniform determination. Now we have sought instructions to UGC for a components for admission to Universities for non skilled programs,” Anubha Shrivastava Sahai advised India TV. Additionally Learn – PM Modi Pronounces Cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Exams, Says College students’ Security Most Essential

The plea additionally demanded a attainable components for evaluation and declaration of outcome. The petition sought a route to the College Grants Fee (UGC) to plan a components for the evaluation of college students for looking for admission to non-professional programs inside a time-frame.

After PM Modi introduced the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 examination, Anubha Shrivastava, got here stay on her Twitter deal with and thanked the prime minister for taking this crucial determination. She additionally added that different state boards ought to cancel the category 12 examinations in their respective states.

The scholars who’ve petitioned the apex courtroom are from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttarakhand. In addition to, many college students belong to Chandigarh and Delhi, aside from Kuwait, Dubai and Nepal.