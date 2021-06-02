After CBSE, Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand Cancel Class 12 Boards; Others States Likely To Take A Call Soon





(*12*)New Delhi: Following the Centre’s determination to cancel class 12 CBSE board exams in view of the Covid pandemic, a number of states together with Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand referred to as off their board exams on Wednesday whereas few others stated they may take a name quickly. Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand Board Class 12: UBSE Cancels Class 12 Examination, Test Particulars Right here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the choice to cancel the exams has been taken within the curiosity of scholars and the nervousness amongst college students, dad and mom and lecturers have to be put to an finish. Soon after, CISCE and the Haryana authorities additionally introduced cancellation of their respective board exams. Additionally Learn – BIG UPDATE On West Bengal Board Exams | Test Particulars Right here

Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa and Uttar Pradesh are among the many states which stated they’re quickly going to announce a remaining determination on this regard. Additionally Learn – West Bengal Board College students Demand Cancelation of Class 12 Exams, Determination Likely Soon

(*12*)Gujarat Board:

The Gujarat Schooling Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday introduced that the Gujarat Secondary and Increased Secondary Schooling Board (GSHSEB) has determined to cancel the GSEB class 12 board examination 2021.

“The state authorities determined to scrap the exams for sophistication 12 of the Gujarat Secondary and Increased Secondary Board (GSHSB) after considering the Centre’s determination to cancel the exams for sophistication 12 college students of the CBSE given the coronavirus pandemic,” Gujarat Schooling Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama stated.

(*12*)Madhya Pradesh:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated in a video assertion posted on Twitter, “The category 12 board exams (organised by the MP Board of Secondary Schooling) for the 12 months 2020-21 is not going to be held this 12 months. The life of scholars is valuable for us. We will care for their profession later.”

(*12*)Uttarakhand:

Uttarakhand intermediate board examinations have been additionally cancelled on Wednesday in view of the prevailing Covid scenario within the state. State Schooling Minister Arvind Pandey stated the choice has been taken within the curiosity of scholars, lecturers and guardians after consulting the chief minister.

(*12*)Maharashtra:

Maharashtra College Schooling Minister Varsha Gaikwad, who has been advocating the “non examination route”, stated a proposal has been despatched to the catastrophe administration authority relating to the state board exams for Class 12 college students and a call on the difficulty will probably be taken in a few days.

(*12*)West Bengal:

In West Bengal, the authorities cancelled a press convention to announce the schedule of sophistication 10 and 12 board examinations within the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic. No purpose was given for the cancellation. An official of the College Schooling Division stated a committee of consultants has been shaped to examine the way to conduct the exams and consider papers in the course of the current scenario.

(*12*)Tamil Nadu:

In accordance with Tamil Nadu College Schooling Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozh, the federal government will make identified its determination on holding the plus two board examination within the state in two days’ time, after conferring with consultants.

Karnataka Major and Secondary Schooling Minister Suresh Kumar stated an applicable determination will probably be taken quickly on holding board exams within the state.

“Relating to holding SSLC (class 10) and second 12 months Pre-College (class 12) exams, an applicable determination will probably be taken on the earliest,” the minister stated in a press release.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated his authorities will undergo selections taken by different states and likewise seek the advice of the Union Schooling Ministry earlier than taking a name on Class 12 board exams.