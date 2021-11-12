After CDS’s statement on China, Congress attacked the Centre, Owaisi also said – what kind of government is this?

The Pentagon recently said in a report that China has settled villages in areas adjacent to Arunachal. The US Defense Department said in the report that China has built a large village between Tibet and Arunachal Pradesh of India. CDS Bipin Rawat said on this report that it is not right for China to build a new village in the Indian territory.

The Modi government is getting caught in the vortex of its own statements regarding China. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that we will not accept the illegal occupation of China. At the same time, CDS has given a clean chit to China. Earlier, PM Modi had said in a meeting that no one has infiltrated our area. Attacking the government, the Congress has demanded to clarify the situation. On the other hand, Owaisi also put the government in the dock and said that what is this attitude at the time of crisis?

CDS Bipin Rawat said on this report that it is not right for China to build a new village in the Indian territory. China has not violated the LAC. The village that is being talked about is situated across the LAC. Regarding the occupation of China's border, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs says that we have taken cognizance of the report of the Pentagon, which mentions the construction of China in the India-China border areas.

On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has sought clarification from the Modi government regarding the news related to the settlement of Chinese villages on the Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh. He says that the Ministry of External Affairs and CDS Bipin Rawat have given different statements regarding the establishment of a new village in China. Surjewala has said that because of everyone’s different statement, confusion is being created about things, in such a situation, Narendra Modi should clarify on this.

Surjewala tweeted and said that the Ministry of External Affairs of India says that we will not accept the illegal occupation of China at all. At the same time, CDS has given a clean chit to China. Earlier, in the all-party meeting, the Prime Minister had said that no one has infiltrated our region. After this, the Ministry of Defense has also held 13 rounds of talks with China on Depsang-Gogra. After all, what is happening, will the Modi government tell the truth?

PM told an all party meeting, “no one has entered our territory”. The Defense Ministry has conducted 13 rounds of talks with China on Depsang-Gogra. Will Modi Govt state the truth? pic.twitter.com/eNsmlRE3Oc — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 12, 2021

What kind of a clueless government we have? @MEAIndia says something and CDS says something else totally opposite. This is the state of affairs in national security and that too at a time of a major crisis. pic.twitter.com/BPmNRE1YZO — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 12, 2021

On the other hand, Owaisi posted the news related to Rawat’s statement in his tweet and wrote that what a clumsy government this is. The Ministry of External Affairs speaks something and the CDS something else. What is this attitude in times of crisis? Keep in mind that China has carried out construction works along the border in the past, including an area illegally occupied over the decades. India has neither accepted any illegal occupation of its land by China nor has accepted China’s unjustified claims.