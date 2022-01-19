After corona virus negative Nora Fathei share her bikini Dubai vacation video photo. After being corona virus negative, Nora Fatehi shared a photo from Dubai in a bikini

Nora Fatehi music video

Nora Fatehi’s music video Dance Meri Rani amidst Corona has created panic on the web. The track garnered 100 million views in no time. Nora Fatehi additionally shared the story of her wrestle a while again.

Nora Fatehi on the age of 16

Nora Fatehi had labored as a feminine waiter on the age of 16. Nora Fatehi instructed that many instances prospects additionally used to return and behave inappropriately with Nora Fatehi. Nora Fatehi additionally stated that feedback have been made about her face and physique in a unhealthy method.

Nora Fatehi’s boldness

Nora Fatehi got here to India and acquired a probability to return in Massive Boss. After this, after a few years of wrestle, Nora Fatehi made a particular place in Hindi cinema on the power of her dance. Aside from Hindi movies, Nora Fatehi has additionally labored in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil language movies. In Hindi, Nora Fatehi has finished wonderful dance in movies like Mood, Bahubali.