After Damning Sexual Harassment Report, Will Cuomo Resign?



Mr. Cuomo has prevailed under difficult circumstances before, and it was unclear how his overtures would resonate with voters.

But he won’t go back to business as usual.

The calm conversations that have unfolded over who might challenge him for the governorship next year – or whether the seat might become open unexpectedly – are likely to come to a head.

Many Democrats are hoping Ms James will show up, although she hasn’t said she will. New York City public attorney Jumaane D. Williams has said he is considering a gubernatorial candidacy, people who spoke to him say the floodgates could open to many more names . As late as Monday, a number of race-thinking Democrats had been suspicious of Mr. Cuomo’s enormous war chest and his reputation as a ruthless activist.

Understanding the scandals that challenge Governor Cuomo’s leadership Map 1 of 5 Results of an independent investigation. An independent investigation, overseen by Letitia James, Attorney General for New York State, found that Mr. Cuomo sexually harassed several women, including current and former public servants, in violation of state and federal laws. The report also revealed that he retaliated against at least one of the women for making his complaints public. Controversy over death in a retirement home. The Cuomo administration is also criticized for underestimating the number of nursing home deaths caused by Covid-19 in the first half of 2020, a scandal that deepened after a Times investigation found that assistants rewrote a health department report to hide the true number. READ Also Federal Unemployment Aid Is Now a Political Lightning Rod Efforts to hide the death toll. Interviews and unearthed documents in April revealed that aides had repeatedly overruled state health officials by publishing the true death toll in nursing homes over a period of at least five months. Several senior health officials have resigned in response to the governor’s overall handling of the virus crisis, including the rollout of the vaccine.

The political landscape may change in other ways as well: The progressive lawmakers with whom Mr. Cuomo has long meddled will have a new platform. And grassroots government, some Democrats said, will be tough if it stays in office.

“The governor deserved a fair hearing, and he got one, and the results of the hearing are devastating,” said former New York City Council president Christine Quinn, who had once been close to Mr. Cuomo. “You cannot be the chief executive of the state, the chief legislator, when you have blatantly broken the law and treated women so badly. “

“If the governor does not resign,” she added, “the governor’s office is indeed rendered null and void. Which female elected representative, or which male elected representative who supports women, will come in and negotiate with him? No one.”

A long list of New York lawmakers appeared to share part of that assessment, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand reiterating their calls for Mr Cuomo’s resignation. Much of the House delegation issued its own joint statement.