After Darwin, now Greta has launched four electric scooters in the budget, travel up to 100km in a single charge

After Darwin electric scooter, now Gujarat-based EV startup Greta Electric Scooter has launched four electric scooters in the EV two-wheeler segment. According to the information given by the company, the starting price of these scooters starts from Rs 60,000 and the maximum has been kept at Rs 92,000. This is a budget electric scooter, which is giving a range of 100 km on a single charge. The four electric scooters of Greta are Harper, Evespa, Glide and Harper ZX.

Greta Electric Scooter was established in Gujarat in 2019 by Raj Mehta. Greta’s electric scooters got approval from the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) two years ago. With four new electric scooters, Greta Electric Scooters aims to make transportation affordable for the masses. The company claims that the e-scooters are coming with state-of-the-art features, attractive exterior color options, designer consoles and extra space. These include DRL, EBS, reverse mode, ATA system, smart shift, digital instrument cluster display, keyless start and anti-theft alarm.

Features of Greta Electric Scooter

Greta Electric Scooters claims that the EVs are e-scooters offering comfort and superior performance with a riding range of up to 100 kms on a single charge. The e-scooters come with a 48-volt/60-volt lithium-ion battery pack. The company also provides the option to choose a specific battery pack for the e-scooter. Greta Electric Scooters claims that it will take around four hours for the e-scooter to be fully charged from zero.

with 22 color options

The Greta Harper, Evespa and Harper ZX models have drum disc brakes, while the Glide has dual disc hydraulic brakes which are more effective and reliable. All the four e-scooters are available in 22 different color options including the signature colors Premium Turquoise Blue and Rose Gold.

darwin electric scooter

Let us tell you that recently Darwin company has launched its three electric scooters D5, D7 and D14. These scooters give a range of 120 km on a single charge. The starting price of which has been kept at Rs 68,000. It comes with a good battery pack, which takes 4 to 5 hours to charge.