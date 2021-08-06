After Deadly Floods, a German Village Rethinks Its Relationship to Nature

RECH, Germany – Shortly before midnight Dominik Gieler received a final WhatsApp message from his mother. She had seen a river tsunami take first one, then two, then all the houses around her. “I’m not going to make it,” she told him.

Then the connection failed.

Mr Gieler, the mayor of a small village in the Ahr Valley, a lush wine-growing region in western Germany that became the epicenter of devastating flooding last month, was just a a five-minute drive from his mother, but he couldn’t help her. He was trapped on the top floor of his own home with his wife and children after the gentle stream he had played in as a child turned into a 33-foot raging river roaring past his second-story windows of the two sides carrying whole roofs and motorhomes.

The river engulfed not only Mr. Gieler’s childhood home that July night, but also the ground it once stood on. Her mother’s body was found five miles downstream 10 days later.

“I have never felt so small and helpless,” he said one recent afternoon as he gazed into the now empty space on the opposite bank of the river.