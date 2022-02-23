After Deepak Chahar Suryakumar Yadav Also Ruled Out Of T20I Series Against Sri Lanka Due To Injury: Report

Suryakumar Yadav Deepak Chahar Injured: Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Series against the West Indies. It remains to be seen whether Deepak Chahar is fit for the Indian Premier League or not.

Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 International series against Sri Lanka. He was spotted at India’s practice session in Lucknow on Tuesday, but the 31-year-old has suffered a fractured hand and has been declared unfit for the white-ball series, according to Cricbuzz. It is not clear where and when Suryakumar suffered the injury, but it is understood that he suffered the injury while fielding in the third T20 International against West Indies at the Eden Gardens on February 20.

Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Series in the T20I series against West Indies. Suryakumar Yadav is the second Indian player to be ruled out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Before him, Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming matches in Lucknow and Dharamsala due to a hamstring injury in Kolkata.

Deepak Chahar walked off the field without completing his second over after the West Indies openers were dismissed. Chahar has not even gone to Lucknow with the team. Regarding Deepak Chahar, an official of the Board of Cricket in India (BCCI) told PTI, “He has been ruled out of the series and will complete his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.”

It remains to be seen whether Deepak Chahar is fit for the Indian Premier League. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to start in the last week of March. “The team has not asked for any substitute as Jasprit Bumrah has already joined the team,” the official said.

In addition to all this, in view of the bio-bubble protocol, it will not be possible for any player to be replaced in such a situation. As a result, India will have to go with a 15-man squad in this series.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is returning after the break, has also been made the vice-captain for the series. Apart from 28-year-old Bumrah, the Indian team also has Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammad Siraj and Harshal Patel. The three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka will start from Thursday, February 24, 2022. The first match of the series is to be played at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.

This is the Indian team for the T20 series: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice captain) Avesh Khan.