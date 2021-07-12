After Defeat, England’s Black Soccer Players Face a Racist Outburst

The racist attacks – which have long plagued European football, prompting England’s top league to participate in a weekend social media blackout earlier this year – were immediately condemned by leaders such as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince William, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, who is president of the English Football Association.

“To those who have directed racist abuse against some of the players, I say, ‘Shame on you, and I hope you will come back under the boulder from which you came out,” “Mr Johnson said at a press conference at 10 a.m. Downing Street. “This whole team played like heroes. “

Others called on Twitter and Instagram to crack down on the use of their platforms to traffic in racist language and tropes. Some pointed out that England players had made the campaign for a fairer and more equitable society a central part of their message, kneeling before matches to protest racial injustice.

“This is why we are down on our knees,” David Lammy, a black Labor MP, said on Twitter. “Pray for a better future – worthy of the values, beauty and respect exemplified by every English player.”

In another era, this type of loss – so familiarly numbed by long-suffering English fans – could have fueled a series of grievances beyond the nooks and crannies of social media. But UK newspapers were united in their support, focusing as much on the team’s inspiring run as their crushing defeat.