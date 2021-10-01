After delay, House ready to try again to pass infrastructure bill
A closed-door meeting of House Democrats on Friday morning turned into a showdown between lawmakers in swing districts to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill and liberals to secure Democratic seats and insist they vote no until then. until the Senate passes an ambitious climate change and social Safety net measures.
According to people familiar with the session on condition of anonymity, California Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the meeting with an appeal for unity and told her troops that they could stay strong if they were united. His lieutenants, including Representative Frank Pellone of New Jersey, chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, and Richard Neill of Massachusetts, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, tried to undermine the Democratic caucus by touting elements of their $3.5 trillion social policy bill: Measures to combat climate change, reduce the cost of prescription drugs, and raise tax rates on the wealthy and corporations.
But with the size of the two leading centrist senators and the ambitions of that measure, the appeal did not appear to break the impasse. Politically weak Democrats were left to plead with their liberal allies to lift the blockade of the bipartisan infrastructure bill they argued their party needed to show up to govern.
Ms Pelosi, for her part, said she would not vote on legislation before reaching a comprehensive agreement on the rest of President Biden’s agenda.
“I can’t and I won’t ask you to vote for” the bill, she said, “until we have the best possible deal.”
“And it’s not just me, it’s the president,” she said, according to people familiar with her comments. He suggested Democrats might hear directly from Biden later on Friday.
But many Democrats were getting impatient. Representative Abigail Spanberger from the Virginia district, which was long held by Republicans before her victory in 2018, argued that the party could still fight climate change without even adhering to climate change. The infrastructure legislation includes billions of dollars for electric vehicle recharging stations, fortification of power grids to power those vehicles, and projects to make climate-affected regions more resilient.
Another liberal, Representative Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, told members that the House should stay during the weekend to find a compromise, a sentiment supported by other lawmakers.
Progressives showed little inclination to budge. Representative Melanie Ann Stansbury of New Mexico, a new member who took the seat of now-Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, said climate-warming emissions could only be reduced with stringent measures in a social policy bill to allow electric utilities to stop using fossil fuels. to be removed from. fuel
Friday’s meeting follows a late night decision by Ms Pelosi to delay the infrastructure vote, an abrupt reversal she spent much of Thursday insisting on and insisting the bill would be acted upon that day. Just before 11 p.m., the vote was adjourned, giving Democrats more time to agree on the bigger bill.
Leaving the Capitol after midnight, Ms Pelosi told reporters “we are not trillions of dollars apart” and vowed “there will be a vote today” on the infrastructure measure.
The Public Works bill, which would provide $550 billion in new funding, was to destroy Biden’s bipartisan credentials. It will invest $65 billion to expand high-speed Internet access; $110 billion for roads, bridges and other projects; $25 billion for airports; And the most money for Amtrak since the establishment of passenger rail service in 1971. It will also accelerate a national shift toward electric vehicles with new charging stations and the fortification of the electricity grid that will be needed to power those cars.
But Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington and head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and other progressive leaders said for weeks they would oppose it until they saw action on the law they really wanted — paid. A far-reaching bill with family leave, universal prekindergarten, Medicare expansion and stronger measures to tackle climate change.
“No one should be surprised that we are where we are, because we have been telling you this for three and a half months,” said Ms. Jaipal.
