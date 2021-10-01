After delay, House ready to try again to pass infrastructure bill

A closed-door meeting of House Democrats on Friday morning turned into a showdown between lawmakers in swing districts to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill and liberals to secure Democratic seats and insist they vote no until then. until the Senate passes an ambitious climate change and social Safety net measures.

According to people familiar with the session on condition of anonymity, California Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the meeting with an appeal for unity and told her troops that they could stay strong if they were united. His lieutenants, including Representative Frank Pellone of New Jersey, chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, and Richard Neill of Massachusetts, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, tried to undermine the Democratic caucus by touting elements of their $3.5 trillion social policy bill: Measures to combat climate change, reduce the cost of prescription drugs, and raise tax rates on the wealthy and corporations.

But with the size of the two leading centrist senators and the ambitions of that measure, the appeal did not appear to break the impasse. Politically weak Democrats were left to plead with their liberal allies to lift the blockade of the bipartisan infrastructure bill they argued their party needed to show up to govern.

Ms Pelosi, for her part, said she would not vote on legislation before reaching a comprehensive agreement on the rest of President Biden’s agenda.