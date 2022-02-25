Entertainment

After Divya Bharti’s death, Sridevi did her film ‘Ladla’, Raveena Tandon also got a chance

Not only Sridevi, after this Raveena Tandon was also signed in place of Divya in the film Mohra.

Divya Bharti gave only three years of her life to Bollywood and she said goodbye to the world. But his memory remains in everyone’s heart even after 30 years. Divya, who made her silver screen debut in 1990 with the Tamil film Neela Peni. He acted in more than 20 films. At the time of his untimely demise he had half a dozen projects. The year 1992 completely belonged to him, as this year he acted in films like Dil Ka Kya Kasoor, Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana and Dil Aashna Hai which became hits. Apart from this, many producers were ready to make films with him.

In an interview, Divya had said that she was very happy to hear that many people have told her that she is similar to Sridevi. Was very excited. He said that Sridevi is very beautiful, she is very nice, tall and fairer than her. In 1993, at the age of 19, Divya married film producer Sajid Nadiadwala. At that time, Divya was working on many projects from the film Ladla to Mohra. Which later had to be shot again with replacements.

Sridevi got the character of Divya: After Divya’s death, Sridevi was signed in her place. It is said that during the shooting of this film, Sridevi was also stuck on the same dialogue, where Divya had made a mistake. This was shared by Raveena Tandon, who herself was a part of the film Laadla. Raveena told Mumbai Mirror that the first shot of the film was very emotional for the entire cast, as Sridevi was shooting in her place after Divya’s death.

Divya first and after 6 months Sridevi had to speak the same dialogue: Raveena told that Divya, Shakti Kapoor and they shot a scene in Aurangabad where she throws him out of the office. While shooting this scene, Divya had to take many retakes. Raveena said that after about 6 months we had to shoot the same scene again with Sridevi. It was very strange that Sridevi was also stuck on the exact same dialogue, where Divya was in trouble.

Not only Sridevi, after this Raveena Tandon was also signed in place of Divya in the film Mohra. Divya had shot some scenes of this film.


