After dominating Billboard ratings, BTS’ new song Butter achieves THIS milestone on the Japan Oricon weekly chart

After dominating Billboard rankings, BTS’ new song Butter achieves THIS milestone on the Japan Oricon weekly chart





The favored Okay-pop band BTS aka Bangtan Boys’ newest observe, Butter has turned out to be a world chartbuster. Whereas it dominated each platform throughout the globe, it has now grabbed the high on the weekly streaming chart of Japan Oricon for the week of Could 24 to Could 30. The groovy observe has garnered 31,130,352 streams in the final week, which is the best quantity ever in the historical past of Japan Oricon.

Butter being No 1 on BB hot100, International 200 and Excl. US and on BB Japan Hot100 & streaming chart too and on Oricon and No 1 on ALL Korean charts and getting PAKs ?? Oooh the song is unstoppable preserve going ARMY preserve streaming laborious and shopping for laborious we’re going for longevity — ᴮᴱikram⁷⟭⟬?(gradual)? (@zergdouniot7) June 2, 2021

Whereas the band has turn out to be a world phenomena, the success of Butter has simply take their recognition to a different stage. In April, BTS created historical past in the United States as the first South Korean artist to obtain 4 Billboard Music Awards nominations in a single yr. They bagged awards for High Duo/Group, High Song Gross sales Artist, High Promoting Song, and High Social Artist.

Butter turned the quickest music video to cross 200 million views on YouTube. They achieved this in simply 4 days and one hour after its launch. They broke their very own report of Dynamite, which took 4 days and 12 hours. Butter is the second BTS song after Dynamite to be carried out completely in English. Earlier than this observe, BTS’ made influence with tracks like DNA, which had 1.1 billion views, adopted by Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey) and Faux Love. So, is Butter you new favorite observe? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.

