After Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan Opts Out of Shah Rukh Khan-Backed Film, Was He Unhappy With Katrina Kaif

After Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan Opts Out of Shah Rukh Khan-Backed Movie, Was He Unhappy With Katrina Kaif





Mumbai: After Dostana 2, actor Kartik Aaryan has now reportedly opted out of a Shah Rukh Khan-backed movie that’s being bankrolled by SRK’s manufacturing home, Crimson Chillies. The movie was scheduled to go on flooring in just a few months. Nevertheless, there was no official assertion has been issued by Kartik or Crimson Chillies manufacturing about his exit from the mission. Additionally Learn – Suhana Khan And Her Lady Gang’s Jacuzzi Occasion Carrying Beautiful Swimwear on Yacht is Too Scorching to Deal with

As per the Instances of India report, Kartik had artistic points with the movie’s director Ajay Bahl and was not more than happy with the script. If reviews are to be believed, the actor was additionally apparently sad with Katrina Kaif’s casting within the movie. The reviews recommend that because the movie is a love story, Kartik felt that Katrina will look older than him. The report additionally states that artistic points with Bahl cropped up within the final 15 days the place Kartik expressed his unhappiness with the movie’s script. Additionally Learn – Suhana Khan Will get Marriage Proposal on Twitter, Fan Says ‘I Earn Extra Than Rs 1 Lakh a Month’

This comes after Kartik was ousted from Dharma Manufacturing-backed movie, Dostana 2, additionally starring Janhvi Kapoor. It was reported that his Exit friom the movie was because of ‘artistic variations’ after taking pictures for nearly 14 days. Karan Johar’s Dharma Manufacturing had issued an announcement relating to the identical and claimed that they’re ‘recasting Dostana 2’ because of ‘skilled circumstances’. The manufacturing home wrote, “Attributable to skilled circumstances, on which we’ve determined to keep up a dignified silence – we shall be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please watch for the official announcement quickly.” Additionally Learn – Saif Ali Khan Admits He Wanted Akshay Kumar To Compete With SRK, Aamir And Salman Again in 90s

The sources additionally claimed that Dharma Productions or every other movie enterprise of Karan Johar has vowed to not work with Kartik once more. Sources additionally revealed that Karan Johar’s manufacturing home is changing the actor within the sequel. Manufacturing of Dostana 2 was underway and it had accomplished 20 days of shoot for the movie. As per the sources, Dharma was pushed to the wall by Kartik’s ‘unprofessional behaviour’. Experiences additionally recommend that there was an absence of readability on the dedication of dates from his aspect. Kartik was additionally to collaborate with Karan Johar on a brand new movie, a cricket story, to be helmed by Sharan Sharma, however now the movie has been reportedly held up and the manufacturing home will strategy a brand new actor quickly.

In the meantime, on the work entrance, Kartik shall be subsequent seen in Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiya 2.