After Ekta Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar reveals shocking details about Pearl V Puri rape case





All eyes are on the rape case that entails Pearl V Puri. The TV actor has been booked for the alleged rape of a five-year-old on the units of Bepannaah Pyar. His pals from the business are strongly backing him saying he’s incapable of something of this kind. Divya Khosla Kumar has written an extended be aware the place she has slammed the daddy of the reported sufferer. He’s the husband of the actress, who additionally labored on the present. It was her voice on the telephone with Ekta Kapoor as she informed the producer about how she wished the custody of her daughter however was unable to safe it. She has additionally stated that her husband is psychotic and abusive in direction of her. Additionally Learn – Arjun Kapoor on courting an older lady with a son from an earlier marriage: I really feel you need to respect your accomplice

Within the put up, Divya Khosla Kumar has slammed the mom a for not revealing the reality in entrance of the media. She has stated that it is a pretend cost, and Pearl V Puri is the casualty of a grimy struggle between a pair. The singer-producer-actress informed followers to rally behind Pearl V Puri because the incident might end his profession and future. She has additionally shamed the daddy saying that he’s a low life to make the most of his daughter on this style. Within the pic shared by Divya Khosla Kumar, the photograph of the lady who’s seen as a toddler is blurred. Additionally Learn – John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 AVERTS conflict with Salman Khan’s Radhe; will now launch on ‘later date’

The woman stated that she is accustomed to how Pearl V Puri conducts himself with ladies. It appears Pearl’s mom referred to as up Divya to look into the matter. The TV hunk has overwhelming help from his pals and fraternity members. Only some celebs have shunned commenting on the matter. The entire thing appears to be like extraordinarily convoluted. Divya stated that it might be a tragedy if Pearl V Puri misplaced his time in proving himself as harmless. The couple are combating an enormous authorized battle since a very long time. Additionally Learn – GadgetClock.com Awards 2021: Ranveer Singh, Mouni Roy, Aly Goni, Shivangi Joshi, Sidharth Shukla and extra win large

