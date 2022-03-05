After ‘Filhall’, Akshay Kumar and B Praak’s pairing again for a project! After ‘Filhall’, Akshay Kumar and B Praak’s pairing again, will explode soon!

Akshay Kumar and B Praak are being discussed again at this time and everyone knows that they have worked together before. B Praak and Akshay Kumar brought the sequel of their superhit single Aam Aadmi Kabhie and it released and exploded. The song was a blast when it released and Nupur Sanon and Amy Virk were seen in this film. The music by both Filhall and Filhall 2 was superb.

At this time another news is in discussion and it is known that once again B Praak and Akshay Kumar are going to be seen together. It should come as no surprise that B Praak and Akshay are all set to take their collaboration to the next level with their next single.

If rumours are to be believed, the actor-producer has started working with the present team, which includes lyricist Jani. Once again these two are all set to make another music video which is not only romantic,

But it also has a beautiful story at its core. According to Bombay Times, “B Praak and Akshay sir have met whenever possible in the last few weeks. Let us tell you that superstar Akshay Kumar is a part of many great projects at the moment and it is being said that he is going to do many big bangs this year. .

Let us inform that the trailer of superstar Akshay Kumar’s film Bachchan Pade has been released. The songs of this film are also being liked a lot.

Saturday, March 5, 2022