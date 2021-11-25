After FIR kangana ranaut share bold revealing photo on her Instagram. After the FIR, Kangana Ranaut shared her bold photo on Instagram

Kangana Ranaut shared this picture after the FIR

In this picture, Kangana Ranaut is seen relaxing. Kangana Ranaut is also holding a glass of wine in her hand. With this picture, Kangana Ranaut wrote that another day, another FIR, if they come to arrest me, my mood is like this at home at the moment. In this picture, Kangana Ranaut is wearing a high Thai slit backletgown.

Kangana Ranaut said Khalistani terrorist

Some are praising Kangana Ranaut on this style and some are also trolling her. Significantly, after the government’s decision to withdraw the agricultural laws, Kangana Ranaut wrote in a post on Facebook that even though Khalistani terrorists are twisting the hands of the government today. But that lady Indira Gandhi should not be forgotten.

Kangana Ranaut and the Farmers’ Movement

Kangana wrote that the one who crushed all these under his shoe. No matter how much trouble they have caused to this country, they have crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of their lives. But the country was not allowed to be divided. Even decades after his death, people still tremble at his name. They need the same teacher. After this controversial statement of Kangana Ranaut, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has lodged an FIR against Kangana at Khar Police Station.