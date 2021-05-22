After flaunting purple hair, Jungkook drives ARMY fangirls crazy with his tattoos





BTS is setting new data with Butter. The septet’s new music crossed 113 million views in 24 hours. It is a new file for the boy band. The thrill within the ARMY was enormous after they introduced {that a} new single is approaching Could 21, 2021. Persons are loving the music. On the subject of BTS one factor that’s synonymous is fashion. The boys flaunt luxurious designer put on, stylish equipment and hair. Sure, the boys like to color their mane. From Jimin’s rainbow hair to JHope’s blonde locks and Jungkook’s royal purple look, followers went crazy. Within the video, we might see Jungkook with lengthy hair with a streak of purple. It appeared attractive however he felt in any other case. Additionally Learn – BTS: Do you know RM aka Kim Namjoon had run away 6 months earlier than his debut? – THIS individual satisfied him

For the press convention, we might see that he sported actually brief hair and it was once more dyed black. Followers had been reminded of the Jungkook who made his debut in 2013 with the boy band. Now, some pics from the celebration celebration of Butter have gone viral. Ladies are gushing over his tattoos. We are able to see that he has bought a full sleeve with some lovely designs. His half-sleeved white tee offers followers a teasing glimpse of the tattoo. Take a look at the followers’ response… Additionally Learn – BTS members RM and Suga REVEAL their favorite characters from FRIENDS

compilation of jungkook‘s tattoos pic.twitter.com/YwuPOFZt8L — random jungkook pics (@googiefolder) May 21, 2021

his arm is stuffed with tattoos wow I wished to see each so badly 🙁 pic.twitter.com/IADgSL0K3F — ???⁷?? (@pjmvnour) May 21, 2021

Oh @googiefolder & @shadowgoogie I’m telling ya I’m so very glad to have the ability to see Jks arm with his superb tattoos I name them artwork work . His Tattoos are completed Amazingly. I’m glad that they determined to let him present them. ??????. And Taes Hair seems so good on him ?? — BtsArmy4Life (@MaryMarsac) May 21, 2021

I do know, I’m too late to speak about this, however… #jungkooktattoos are driving me CRAZY!!!

And Look how Assured he’s carrying that T-Shirt!!!

Please put on a Sleeveless subsequent time Sir #JUNGKOOK !!!

I might like to See that!!! https://t.co/UGKb3CYzwZ — Junyora_JM ??✨ (@yjisarizale) May 22, 2021

Jungkook is known as the Golden Maknae as his skills are versatile. What he touches turns into gold. Nicely, the younger man is successful hearts and the way! Additionally Learn – BTS: The septet hopes to win a GRAMMY with BUTTER, and we are saying it is now excessive time they do!

