After Google Pixel 6 Plan for Google Chipset: See what the company plans after Pixel 6! Google will make this special for Chromebooks and tablets – after Google Pixel 6 the company will make chipsets for tablets and Chromebooks

While the news is being heard, the Pixel 6 series is about to launch. The company has also been working on this for a long time. At the same time, according to the latest news, after the Pixel 6 series, the Google company is now working on making chipsets for Chromebooks and tablets. It will work on Chrome OS. This information has been obtained through some reports. The company has already announced its tensor chips. This chipset will be offered in Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.

According to reports, Google will launch this new chipset by 2023. The report also states that the new CPUs and mobile processors developed by Google are based on the softbank-controlled UK chip company Arm’s Chip Blueprint, whose intellectual property is used in more than 0 percent of the world’s mobile devices.



It looks like the company is following in Apple’s footsteps. Because just as Apple has introduced its own chipset, Google is also launching its own chipset. Doing so allows the device to autocomplete with its own chip.

It helps to work better with software. It also helps to customize the chipset. Apple has said goodbye to Intel chips from its MacBook and turned to the M1 chipset.

Not only Apple but also Google has taken care of this. Other competitors like Rival Mazon, Microsoft, Tesla, Baidu, Alibaba etc. are also in the race to make their own chipsets.

Google has asked suppliers to increase their smartphone production capacity by an additional 50 percent, the report said. This simply means that it can be expected that Pixel devices will become more popular going forward.

If we talk about numbers, 2019 has proven to be the best year for Google with over 7 million pixel phones sold. However, sales fell sharply the following year. According to the IDC report, only 3.7 million devices were shipped. According to the report, the focus on chipset development could lead to more recruitment of chip engineers from around the world, including India.

