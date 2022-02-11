After heart surgery sunil grover first tweet treatment is done now talk about his health.

Popular comedian Sunil Grover has returned to his home a few days back after a heart surgery. Sunil Grover has given news of relief to the fans by giving information about his health through social media on Thursday. After heart surgery a few days ago, Sunil Grover has said in a tweet that his health is already improving. Along with this, Sunil Grover has also thanked all his fans. Sunil Grover has written in a tweet that brother treatment has been cured.

My healing is going on. I am grateful for all your prayers. clap. With this, Sunil Grover has also shared a heart emoji. On this post of Sunil Grover, many of his fans have wished him to recover soon and return to work. By the way, Sunil Grover has not yet openly told in this regard that what has been the reason for his heart surgery after all?

But according to media reports, blockages were found in Sunil Grover’s heart. In such a situation, after the advice of doctors, Sunil Grover decided to get heart surgery soon. If Sunil Grover had not had surgery on time, he would have been at constant risk of a heart attack. Sunil Grover also wrapped up shooting for his upcoming web series in Pune amid ill health.

After the shooting was over, Sunil Grover was admitted to the hospital for surgery. Let us tell you that Sunil has recently come into the limelight due to his work in Salman Khan’s Bharat, Tandav and Sunflower web series with The Kapil Show. It is being told that the team of doctors of Salman Khan is also taking care of Sunil Grover’s health. It is possible that Sunil Grover will return to work soon. Kapil Sharma was also quite surprised by the news of Sunil Grover’s heart surgery. He couldn’t believe it. After this he contacted Sunil over phone.

Bhai treatment theek ho gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing,

Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling!

Thoko taali! — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover)



February 10, 2022

