Entertainment

After heart surgery sunil grover first tweet treatment is done now talk about his health.

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
After heart surgery sunil grover first tweet treatment is done now talk about his health.
Written by admin
After heart surgery sunil grover first tweet treatment is done now talk about his health.

After heart surgery sunil grover first tweet treatment is done now talk about his health.

breadcrumb

Television

oi-Prachi Dixit

,

Popular comedian Sunil Grover has returned to his home a few days back after a heart surgery. Sunil Grover has given news of relief to the fans by giving information about his health through social media on Thursday. After heart surgery a few days ago, Sunil Grover has said in a tweet that his health is already improving. Along with this, Sunil Grover has also thanked all his fans. Sunil Grover has written in a tweet that brother treatment has been cured.

My healing is going on. I am grateful for all your prayers. clap. With this, Sunil Grover has also shared a heart emoji. On this post of Sunil Grover, many of his fans have wished him to recover soon and return to work. By the way, Sunil Grover has not yet openly told in this regard that what has been the reason for his heart surgery after all?

Sunil Grover

But according to media reports, blockages were found in Sunil Grover’s heart. In such a situation, after the advice of doctors, Sunil Grover decided to get heart surgery soon. If Sunil Grover had not had surgery on time, he would have been at constant risk of a heart attack. Sunil Grover also wrapped up shooting for his upcoming web series in Pune amid ill health.

After the shooting was over, Sunil Grover was admitted to the hospital for surgery. Let us tell you that Sunil has recently come into the limelight due to his work in Salman Khan’s Bharat, Tandav and Sunflower web series with The Kapil Show. It is being told that the team of doctors of Salman Khan is also taking care of Sunil Grover’s health. It is possible that Sunil Grover will return to work soon. Kapil Sharma was also quite surprised by the news of Sunil Grover’s heart surgery. He couldn’t believe it. After this he contacted Sunil over phone.

english summary

Here read latest update After heart surgery Sunil Grover first tweet about his treatment and health

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 9:49 [IST]


#heart #surgery #sunil #grover #tweet #treatment #talk #health

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Anupama 30th july written updates: Big trouble on Vanraj-Anupama, a huge amount of 20 lakhs will have to be paid to pay tax

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment