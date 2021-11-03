After High of Tokyo Olympics crashed computer bureaucratic red tape delay Full Final salary prize for women hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne SAI UP government Sports

In this regard, Uttar Pradesh government’s sports director and former international hockey player RP Singh said that the amount was not given yet as he was waiting for the coach’s bank account details.

The Indian women’s hockey team made a historic performance in the Tokyo Olympics, which was held from 23 July to 8 August this year. She could not reach the podium, but did her best, finishing fourth. This is a remarkable change for the Indian women’s hockey team, which finished last in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The credit for this change certainly goes to Denmark’s Shord Marin, the former coach of the Indian women’s hockey team. However, Marin is still waiting for the final installment of his salary and cash incentives. Particularly, the reason for their wait is the laptop provided by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the red-tap bureaucracy.

Cash prizes and incentives were promised to players as well as to the coaching staff after the Tokyo Olympics, but Marin’s term ended after the Olympics, and he returned home a few days later.

Now, while talking to The Indian Express, Marin revealed that he is yet to receive his ‘last salary’ from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and a reward of Rs 25 lakh announced by the UP government. “I have not yet received the prize money from the UP government and pending dues with SAI. However, I am in constant touch with them. I am sure it will be resolved soon.

Although Marin did not elaborate, a source said why his “full and final” salary has been withheld. One reason for this is that he hasn’t returned his official laptop yet. The laptop that was issued by Sai to Marin had crashed in the middle of the Olympics.

When contacted in this matter, Sai said, ‘His 6 days salary has been withheld, which is $1,800 (about one lakh 34 thousand rupees). This amount will be given to him after Marin returns the official property. Let us tell you that Sai appoints the coach for all the teams.

Sai in a statement said, “Salary is already in process. The ‘official property’ that has been given to Shored Marin as the head coach of the women’s team will be given after she is handed over to SAI. This is part of the administrative process required for ‘Full and Final’.

Sai also said, “As per the contract, we will ‘recognize’ the contribution of the coach in major tournaments, including the World Cup. But the performance bonus was not part of the contract. The Indian women’s hockey team reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup. He won a silver medal in the Asian Games. At the same time, she finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian women’s hockey team defeated their higher-ranked and former Olympic gold medalist Australian team in the quarter-finals in Tokyo. On returning home, the Indian women’s hockey team was felicitated by Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Announced a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh for each player. Coach Marin was entitled to get Rs 25 lakh, while the support staff got Rs 10 lakh.

The players and some of the support staff members present at the grand function held in Lucknow on 19th August received immediate awards. However, Marin was unable to attend the event, as he moved on to his next assignment with Dutch club Tilburg.

RP Singh said, ‘The money has been sanctioned by the government. Why won’t we give Rs 25 lakh when our government spent Rs 42 crore on this?’ “The delay is because we wanted to ensure that we get the correct bank details so that the money goes to the right person,” he said. We have all the information now. We will transfer the amount immediately after Diwali.