After his exit from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Goodbye Freddie, Kartik Aaryan says, ‘I’m a fan of my fans’

Kartik Aaryan has been hitting the headlines ever for the reason that information of his fallout with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions got here to the fore. Each the actor and KJo remained tight-lipped on the matter. It was just lately reported that Kartik has additionally walked out of Shah Rukh Khan’s produced movie Goodbye Freddie. This new additional made him one of the most well liked matter of discussions within the business. Whereas Kartik continues to maintain mum, he shared a video that exhibits him interacting with his followers on stage. Additionally Learn – Kartik Aaryan to hitch arms with Rip-off 1992 director Hansal Mehta for his subsequent? Here is what we all know

The video is of a reside efficiency, presumably a faculty gig, in an auditorium, the place Kartik dances with a lady on the stage. At one level, he goes down on his knees and kisses the lady’s hand, and then offers her a hug. “Is it referred to as Fanception as a result of I am a Fan of my Followers? Can preserve going ceaselessly only for this sense,” he wrote alongside the video. Additionally Learn – Trending Leisure Information Right now: Kartik Aaryan’s substitute in Dostana 2, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan set destroyed, Indian Idol 12’s 90s particular

His publish garnered over 1,785,532 views inside a few hours moreover fan reactions. “Jo bechare ab faculty nahi jate unko kese miloge aap… vo bhi is Covid time principal,” wrote one person with a weepy smiley. “@kartikaaryan you’re looking good-looking on this video and I’m in shock to see that video.. tons of love from your largest fan,” wrote one other fan, with coronary heart emojis. A person wittily quipped, “No however the way in which id kill to be that lady proper there?!!?” One other wrote, “Yarrrrr hume kb mauka milega.” Additionally Learn – Dostana 2: After Kartik Aaryan’s ouster, Karan Johar frantically looking for his male lead; Akshay Kumar not but finalised?

Talking about his ouster from SRK’s dwelling manufacturing banner Crimson Chillies Leisure, it’s being mentioned that Kartik was sad with the movie’s script. This apparently led him to stop the movie and he additionally returned Rs 2 crore signing quantity to Shah Rukh Khan’s firm.

Final month, Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions formally introduced that Kartik Aaryan would not star of their upcoming manufacturing Dostana 2. “Resulting from skilled circumstances, on which we now have determined to keep up a dignified silence — we shall be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please look ahead to the official announcement quickly,” the announcement learn.

Many attainable causes that led to Kartik and KJo’s fallout had come out within the open. From arm-twisting to unreasonable wage hike to his damaged friendship with Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik has change into the highest chatter within the business.

