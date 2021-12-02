After Hurricane Sandy, a Park in Lower Manhattan at the Center of a Fight



Ms. Ortiz, who co-chaired the Community Board Task Force, remembers seniors lobbying for benches and tables where they could play cards and families petitioning for outside movie screenings. “Neighbors wanted to see themselves in the process,” she told me. “Over time, we felt like we were being listened to.” Ultimately, this is the goal of participatory decision making. To get a quote from Malcolm Araos, a graduate student at New York University who is writing a dissertation on the park, participants need to constantly recognize their input as reflected in the evolution of the project for public trust.

So when the administration of Mayor de Blasio, who did not raise an unprecedented objection during nearly five years of community consultation, abruptly switched to a technically sound plan by the authorities, the switch did more than annoy the residents. This created a crisis of legitimacy. Residents were fascinated. The whole consultation process suddenly felt like a hoax. Opposition groups called for a halt to the protests, saying “if so, the cost of engineering, construction and maintenance will make the previous plan impossible.” The experts themselves had now come to discuss.

“We are disappointed,” said Jamie Torres-Springer, who was the city’s first deputy commissioner for design and construction when announcing the new plan. In preparation, he told me, it would have been better to explain the city’s vision more clearly to the residents at community meetings before declaring it a complete agreement. But, “we were facing deadlines to spend federal funds and to build the project as soon as possible to protect against floods,” he added. “We didn’t really consider the new design a radical change from the original.”

Of course, the central goal of the whole process of building trust was undermined.

I recently met with half a dozen members of the East River Park Action, the most vocal of the opposition groups that have emerged in response to the new plan. A few months ago, group notices began arriving in my inbox, announcing court hearings or inviting people to join the protest. We gathered around a table at Cafe Mogador, the old Middle East standby in the East Village. The group included photographer Pat Arno; Billy Cohen, a landscape designer; And Eileen Miles, poet and author of “Chelsea Girls.” The city’s refusal to turn over the mayor’s plan’s feasibility study documents has added to their distrust of the mayor’s plan. “We had to request the Freedom of Information Act and the city finally released a heavily revised version of the study,” Ms. Arno said. “If the city hides the truth, why should we believe what we say?”

Ms. Arno’s group supported the original Burmese idea developed with the community, and the idea that the East River’s watershed was slowly turning into a wetland. As sea levels rose, Ms Arno noticed an eco-friendly swamp being developed by the East River Gardens Department.

The group suggested that a truly enlightened response to climate change is to build a green roof on FDR drives – an idea the BIG team had put forward at the outset, city officials said before withdrawing because, recalling Amy Chester, managing director of Rebuild, City Hall did not want to “overpromise”. According to the East River Park Action Group, the roof will create protective barriers to housing development as well as reduce traffic noise and provide additional parkland. In short, he said, bury the highway, not the park.

“This is not a comprehensive plan,” said Ms. Cohen, criticizing the city’s proposal. The group argued that there was no point in cutting down and replacing mature trees that provide shade, carbon and serve as stops for migratory birds. Instead, he called for focusing on increasing the city’s sewer capacity, upgrading public housing campuses and reducing car emissions.