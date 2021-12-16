After IPL Retention Glenn Maxwell Hits Astonishing Century Against Sydney Sixers in BBL 2021 Josh Philippe Outshines With Unbeaten 99 Runs Knock

Glenn Maxwell was retained by RCB for the upcoming IPL 2022. Josh Philippe’s stellar form will be eyeing many IPL franchises.

Melbourne Stars were defeated by Sydney Sixers by 7 wickets despite Glenn Maxwell’s scintillating century in the 13th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021. Maxwell was recently retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming season of IPL 2022. Josh Philippe was instrumental in this Sydney win. He faded Maxwell’s century.

Playing first, Melbourne Stars scored 177 for 5 in 20 overs. After losing 3 wickets for 59 runs, Maxwell handled the innings with Cartwright. Glenn Maxwell completed his century in 54 balls. He hit 12 fours and 3 sixes in this innings. He became the victim of Chris Jordan by playing an innings of 103 runs in 57 balls.

Chasing the target of 178 runs, the biggest strength of Sydney Sixers is their opener Josh Phillippe. Once again he gave a great start to the team. However, James Vince could not support him for long. But along with captain Henriksham (29), Philip kept the innings in check. After this Daniel Hughes (11) and Jordan Silk (25 not out) also made important contributions.

Josh Philippe played an unbeaten innings of 99 runs off 61 balls. He hit 11 fours and 2 sixes in this innings. Thanks to his innings, Sydney achieved this target losing three wickets in 19.4 overs. This innings of Philip nullified Maxwell’s century. This was the reason why he was also adjudged the player of the match.

Talking about the points table, so far Sydney Sixers remains on top in this 8-team league. This is his third win in 4 matches. With 11 points, Henriques’s team is in the first place. Wherein Melbourne Renegades, having won only 1 match out of 3, are at the last ie 8th place with 3 points.

Melbourne Stars have won 2 out of 4 matches and lost the match. With 7 points this team remains in third place. Apart from this, Perth Scorchers are second with 10 points, Adelaide Strikers (6) fourth, Hobart Hurricanes (6) fifth, Sydney Thander (5) sixth and Brisbane Heat (4) seventh.