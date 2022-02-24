After Jacqueline Fernandez Sukesh Chandrasekhar gave crore rupees gift to sara ali khan, janhvi kapoor.

Sukesh gave gifts worth crores of rupees

Sukesh had tried to give expensive gifts to all three of them. It has also been revealed in the investigation that many expensive gifts were given to Sukesh. Sukesh had spent about 10 crores on the actresses. Nora Fatehi was also given a luxury car worth crores by Sukesh as a gift.

Jacqueline and Sukesh

It is also being told that Janhvi, Sara and Bhumi can also be questioned regarding Sukesh. Till now no definite information related to this has been revealed. However, there is a report of an affair between Jacqueline and Sukesh in this case. Where the photos of Sukesh and Jacqueline were also revealed.

Millions gift to Jacqueline

Sukesh also gifted a Persian cat, a horse worth 52 lakhs along with gold and diamond jewelry to make Jacqueline happy at every meeting. Jacqueline, while giving a statement in the ED’s chargesheet in this case, has said that in February 2017, I had a talk with Sukesh.

215 crore recovered by trapping

Sukesh was arrested in August 2021. After that we never met. I was told by Sukesh that he is the owner of Sun TV. In addition, he is also related to a political family. Please tell that Sukesh Chandrashekhar recovered 215 crores by trapping Aditi, wife of former Ranbaxy owner. Sukesh is in jail on the same charges.