After Jawaharlal Nehru’s anger, Lok Nayak Jayaprakash changed course

KC Tyagi

Today is October 11 (1902) JP’s birthday. After Gandhi, there are few examples of JP experimenting in the politics of the country. Jaiprakash was reminded of an egalitarian society, democracy, civil rights, eradication of corruption and a society free from all forms of exploitation and oppression. His entire life was devoted to dozens of new ideals.

JP was painted in intense Marxist colors before returning to India after completing his education at renowned institutions in the United States. The Soviet communist revolution of 1917, led by Lenin, was reversed for more than a decade. India also had a large class of ideologically committed youth who saw the Soviet Union as an ideal and were ready to establish a society free from all forms of exploitation.

Arriving in India in 1919, JP came in contact with locally active Marxists and his political movements began. On the other hand, Pt. Nehru returns home after completing his education in Britain, takes an interest in the Congress party program and joins Meenu Masani, Mohanlal Gautam, N.G. Gore, EMS Namboodiripad, Acharya Narendra Dev, Dr. Sampuranand, Kamla Devi Chattopadhyay, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, S.M. Along with Joshi, Navkrishna Chaudhary, Achyut Patwardhan, Yusuf Meher Ali, Sajjad Zaheer, Ashok Mehta, Dinkar Mehta and Ram Vriksh Benipuri, he wants to join the broad front of the Congress party and make it a tool for economic and social transformation. .

JP was first arrested in 1932. He is lodged in Nashik Central Jail. Before that, he has been actively involved with the youth, staying underground and exploring the possibility of armed conflict. This is the time when the commotion over the hanging of Sardar Bhagat Singh and his accomplices in the Lahore Central Jail is spreading. Earlier, Bhagat Singh led an organization called the Hindustan Socialist Republican Party and sounded the trumpet of revolution like the Soviet Union.

In a letter to Pandit Nehru Meenu Masani in 1333, he said, “I welcome the establishment of a socialist group in the Congress party. The Congress party should also become an organization of economic and social change, which will then build a new India.” Freedom. Along with JP’s efforts, the organization also started from Bihar when a conference of socialists was held on 17 May 1934 at Anjuman Islamia Hall in Patna under the chairmanship of Acharya Narendra Deo, with JP as the general secretary of the organization. Achyut Patwardhan, Meenu Masani, Ashok Mehta, N.G. Gore, Yusuf Meher Ali etc.

He was reborn as the hero of the freedom movement on November 8, 1942, when he succeeded in breaking the 17-foot-high wall of the Hazaribagh prison against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement. Living underground, he unites the youth as a supreme leader and organizes a wide-ranging nationwide movement, and in this sequence, in 1943, Dr. who was arrested in Nepal. Along with Lohia, he is brought to Lahore Central Jail and is subjected to horrific torture there. The role of communists in World War II brings them closer to Gandhi and away from communists. After his release from prison on April 21, 1946, he was felicitated at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Until 1947, on the issues of Constituent Assembly, Indo-Pak partition, etc. Disappointed with Nehru. Going against Gandhiji’s wishes, in 1948 all the socialists organized a conference in Nashik and formed an independent party. In 1952, after a confrontation with Pt. He was reborn as a Lok Nayak in 1974, when he emerged as the vehicle of the entire revolution. JP’s work will always guide us.

(The author is the General Secretary of JDU)