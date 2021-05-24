After JEE (Main) April and May 2021 Exams, JEE Advanced 2021 Too Likely to be Postponed

After JEE (Important) April and May 2021 Exams, JEE Advanced 2021 Too Likely to be Postponed





JEE Advanced 2021: JEE (Important) April and May 2021 exams have been postponed till additional discover in view of the raging pandemic within the nation. There’s additionally uncertainty over the conduct of JEE Advanced 2021, scheduled to be carried out on July 3 this yr, in accordance to an Indian Specific report. “If JEE Advanced is to be carried out as per schedule, then ideally one session of JEE Important was to be carried out in May and the second session in June. Nevertheless, now that the JEE Important exams have been postponed, it is rather seemingly that the examination date for the Advanced examination may even have to be pushed ahead,” stated BS Murty, director, IIT Hyderabad, which is the South zone co-ordinating institute for JEE (Advanced) 2021. Additionally Learn – CBSE Class 12 Examination 2021: To Cancel or Not to Cancel? Stakeholders Divided; Govt to Take Ultimate Name on June 1

Equally, IIT Bombay is the co-ordinating institute for the West zone, IIT Guwahati for the North-east zone and IIT Kanpur for the Central zone. “There’s a number of uncertainty pertaining to the conduct of entrance exams amid coronavirus. Class 12 board exams have additionally been postponed and there was no replace concerning the brand new schedule. JEE Advanced 2021 has to be postponed, there isn’t any different method to go forward with the IIT admissions,” the IE report quoted the director of an IIT within the North-Central zone as saying on the situation of anonymity. Additionally Learn – Official Assertion After Excessive Stage Meet on Conducting CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Examination 2021

In 2020 additionally, the JEE Important examination was deferred due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The JEE Important 2020 was carried out from September 1-6, adopted by JEE Advanced 2020 on September 27. “As per the COVID predictions based mostly on the modelling at institutes and businesses throughout the nation, the height of the second wave of coronavirus is anticipated to be flattened by mid-June and we are going to be again to the place we have been in February 2021, barely recovering. As soon as the second spherical of JEE Important is held, solely three weeks are required to put together to conduct JEE Advanced. JEE Advanced 2021 might be carried out round September solely,” Murty added. Additionally Learn – CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2021: Assembly Fruitful, Ultimate Resolution at The Earliest, Says RP Nishank