After Jio Airtel now Vodafone Idea has launched two new recharge plans for 30 and 31 days Know Details

Now VI (Vodafone Idea) has introduced two new prepaid recharge plans in India after Jio-Airtel’s full month recharge plan came out. Vi has introduced these two new plans for Rs 327 and Rs 377, which have different validity. Along with this, Vi Movies and TV subscription will also be given in it. Let us know what special things you will get in these plans.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed the telecom providers to offer at least one plan with a validity of 30 days to the subscribers. After which Jio-Airtel and Vodafone Idea have offered a one-month plan.

What will be available in these plans of Vodafone Idea

According to Vi’s website, the new Rs 327 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS on a daily basis and a total of 25GB data with a validity of 30 days. Whereas Vi’s new Rs 337 prepaid recharge plan gives users unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 28GB data for 31 days. Along with this, the facilities provided by Vi are also available.

popular news On the question of offering tea shop to PM, Mani Shankar Aiyar, first shouted, then the voice changed and fell in the feet. Only Modi, Shah, Nadda are taking decisions in BJP Parliamentary Board; Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj’s place vacant till date After 12 years, Dev Guru Jupiter will transit in Pisces, these 3 zodiac signs will start good days, the sum of success in every work READ Also Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job and Sarkari Naukri Notification including Police Recruitment, RRB Group D, BHEL, DRDO, India Post, UPPSC, RPSC, Indian Army Recruitment and other job in government department When they have come Azaan, Hijab, Halal, Hang, Jhatka, Shotka… Pramod Krishnam taunted, Sambit Patra said – I will touch the feet of Acharya ji

airtel recharge plans

Airtel has also introduced similar recharge plans for the customers. Recently, Airtel has announced Rs 296 and Rs 319 prepaid recharge plans of Rs. Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day are available in both the plans. The Rs 296 Airtel prepaid recharge plan offers 25GB data with a validity of 30 days, while the Rs 319 plan offers 2GB high-speed data on a daily basis with a validity of one month.

Reliance Jio also offered

Reliance Jio also offers 1.5GB high-speed data in its Rs 259 prepaid recharge plan. Apart from this, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS are given in a day in the plan. It comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.