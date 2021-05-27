After Kavya Gets Divorced, Vanraj Denies Marrying Her, Reunites With Anupama





Anupama Main Spoiler Alert: Within the upcoming episode of Anupama, Kavya and Anirudh lastly get divorced after Anupama and Vanraj. Although Anirudh gave her a shocker as he confessed that he nonetheless loves her and simply need one other likelihood together with her and denied giving divorce, finally, he indicators the divorce papers and makes Kavya a free fowl. Submit her divorce, she begins prepping for her and Vanraj’s marriage ceremony and is all excited. The one downside is that Vanraj doesn’t need to marry Kavya, a minimum of not now. Additionally Learn – Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly Goes Goofy With Her ‘Little Brother’ As They Go ‘Loopy’

As quickly as Vanraj obtained to find out about Anupama’s ovarian most cancers, he tells Kavya to postpone the marriage for now, however she wouldn’t hear. And now that she is divorced and so is Vanraj, she couldn’t wait any longer to turns into Mrs Kavya Vanraj Shah. In actuality, Vanraj doesn’t love Kavya however is just together with her to fulfill his male ego and to make Anupama jealous. Additionally Learn – Anupama Enormous Spoiler: Vanraj Gets Stunning Information After Anirudh Denies Divorcing Kavya, Rakhi-Kinjal Carry Large Twist

Alternatively, Vanraj tells Anupama that it’s alright to be scared at occasions and it’s okay to indicate it too. However Anupamaa tells him that she is just not scared and that she has accepted the truth that she has most cancers and is able to combat it.

In the meantime, Rakhi Dave and Kinjal will quickly be making a comeback on the present and can create new troubles for Kavya.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mom Deepa Shahi beneath their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.