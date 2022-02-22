After Kgf 2 sanjay dutt 400 crore budget movies based on second world war

The story of the film will be like this

At the same time, till all these children grew up, for almost 9 years, they had taken care of all the children and took full care of them. Going forward, the story becomes interesting in this way, out of which one child becomes the PM of Poland in future. He then immortalizes the name of Raja Jam Saheb in Poland.

Good Maharaja’s Role

Makes many roads and plans in his name. It is said that it is based on a true story. Revealing more on this high budget film, it has been told that Sanjay Dutt will play the role of Good Maharaja in this film. The preparations for the shooting of this film have already started.

high budget film

It is absolutely certain that this high budget film will be seen on screen. Well-known Bollywood filmmaker Vikas Verma is producing this film. These days he is fully concentrating on every important work to bring this script on screen. The film will be a multi-starrer with Sanjay Dutt. Many actors will be the main faces of this film.

KGF Chapter 2 Climax

Significantly, Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen fighting with Yash in the role of Adheera in KGF Chapter 2. The climax of KGF 2 is being told that there will be a tremendous fight scene between Sanjay Dutt and Yash. This time Adheera’s possession is being said to be more than Yash’s role on KGF 2.