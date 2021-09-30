After knife attack, New Zealand declares terror conspiracy a crime

New Zealand politicians on Thursday passed a law that makes plotting a terrorist attack a crime, addressing a legal loophole that sparked investigations following a knife attack in early September.

The new law had taken months to plan, but it was hurried through parliament after an extremist inspired by the Islamic State terrorist group grabbed a knife and stabbed shoppers in an Auckland supermarket on 3 September. In the commotion, five were injured, while two others were injured.

Police officers shot and killed the attacker, Ahmed Ethil Mohamed Samsudin, after they said they confronted him at the supermarket and he attacked them with a knife. Officers had been following him for weeks, concerned that he had planned to attack any time after he was released from prison in July. However, the police could not find any legal reason to take him into custody.

A year ago, prosecutors unsuccessfully tried to charge Sri Lankan national Mr Samsoodin with terrorism after he bought a large hunting knife and was found with violent Islamic State videos.