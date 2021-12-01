After Kundali Bhagya’s ‘Preeta ji’, ‘Prithvi ji’ tied the knot, Sanjay Gagnani was seen swinging in his procession with joy

Recently, ‘Preeta ji’ of Kundali Bhagya i.e. Shraddha Arya got married. In such a situation, ‘Prithvi ji’ of the show also decided to tie the knot after Preeta ji’s marriage. Actually, now ‘Prithvi’ i.e. Sanjay Gagnani has also married his long time girlfriend. In such a situation, Sanjay Gagnani was seen celebrating and swinging fiercely in his procession.

Many pictures of Sanjay Gagnani have surfaced on social media. In the pictures, Sanjay is seen wearing a golden color sherwani and golden color pug. Sanjay is married to his girlfriend Poonam Preet Bhatia. According to the reports, Sanjay Gagnani eagerly waited for his bride as soon as the family members left. As soon as Poonam came to the pavilion, Sanjay did not leave Poonam’s hand.

In many pictures, Sanjay is seen taking great care of Poonam. Not only this, even in the wedding pavilion, Sanjay was seen giving juice to his wife with his own hands. Let us tell you, Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet Bhatia got married on 28 November in a Gurudwara in Delhi. Only close friends and family members attended the wedding.

These pictures of Poonam and Sanjay are becoming very viral on social media. Let me tell you, earlier Shraddha Arya also married Commander Rahul Nagal with pomp. Shraddha Arya got married with Rahul Nagal on 16 November. Let me tell you, in the show Kundali Bhagya, Prithvi was seen hovering behind Preeta ji. At the same time, even after Preeta gets married to Karan, he used to make Sherlyn a pawn and stay close to Preeta ji.

At the same time, as soon as Shraddha Arya got married in real life, just a few days after that, Sanjay also got married. Let us tell, there is news that Shraddha will not live with her husband after marriage. In fact, Shraddha Arya will continue shooting for her serial while in Mumbai. Whereas Shraddha’s husband Rahul will go on his duty. In such a situation, both will play long distance marriage relation.