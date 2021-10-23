After Ladakh now tension is increasing between India and China near lac in Tawang

An official associated with the Home Ministry has said that seeing the patrolling by Chinese troops and strengthening their posts in the eastern sector, it seems that they are planning to infiltrate into the Indian border.

For more than a year, the ongoing dispute between India and China on LAAC is not taking its name to stop. There have been 13 rounds of Corps Commander level meeting between the two countries but no solution has been found so far. Meanwhile, after Ladakh, tension is increasing between India and China in Tawang in the northeast. By increasing its army in Tawang, China is trying to carry out some nefarious act.

According to sources in the Telegraph newspaper, the People’s Liberation Army of China has strengthened a large number of its posts along the LAC in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and has also set up several temporary military camps. A Home Ministry official told The Telegraph that the Chinese Army has heavily reinforced its infrastructure along the LAC in Arunachal and set up several makeshift camps, which is a matter of concern. At the same time, he said that the Chinese army has also intensified its training by bringing many military personnel near the border.

Apart from this, he also said that the Indian Army is keeping an eye on this development. Seeing the patrolling by Chinese troops and the strengthening of their posts in the eastern sector, it seems that they are planning to infiltrate into the Indian side. Like he did in Ladakh in the month of May last year. It is worth noting that on May 5 last year, the armies of both the countries came face to face over the border dispute in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh. The dispute that arose between the two countries turned violent when about 20 Indian soldiers died in the conflict in Galwan.

Explain that India shares a 3,488 km long border with China. This border passes through Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The border, about 1346 km long, falls in the eastern region alone, of which Tawang has a total border of 270 km. However, there has not been a complete agreement on the border between the two countries and no proper demarcation has been done.

For this reason, China tries to infiltrate into the Indian border every day. Not only this, China also claims Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern sector and says that it is part of southern Tibet. China does not even recognize the McMahon Line between Tibet and Arunachal Pradesh.