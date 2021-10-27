After Lalu’s taunt, Sonia Gandhi calls RJD chief, signs of reconciliation by ending tension

Sonia Gandhi has spoken to Lalu Yadav over the phone amid the ongoing tussle between Congress and RJD in Bihar. The alliance between the two parties has been in jeopardy after Lalu Yadav’s remarks on the Bihar Congress in-charge.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s statement in Bihar is on the verge of breaking the friendship between Congress and RJD. In the by-elections, both the parties have already fielded their candidates in both the seats apart from the alliance. After Lalu’s statement, the leaders of Bihar Congress announced the break-up of the alliance, after which Congress President Sonia Gandhi spoke to Lalu Yadav over the phone.

Actually Lalu had commented on Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das while leaving Delhi for Bihar. After which the Congress objected and demanded an apology. When Lalu was asked to reply to Congress leader Bhakt Charan Das’s remark in which he had said that the RJD was helping the BJP by turning its back on the Congress. To this Lalu Yadav said- “Should we have taken a seat, so that Congress loses it and forfeits its bail”? During this, the RJD leader called the Congress in-charge ‘Bhakchonhar’.

This statement of Lalu Yadav affected the RJD-Congress alliance in the midst of the by-polls and the state Congress also announced its end. State President Madan Mohan Jha clearly said that this alliance is broken now, Congress and RJD will never come together in future.

After the tussle between the two parties in Bihar, Congress President Sonia Gandhi herself called Lalu Yadav on Tuesday. Sources say that though state Congress leaders are upset with the RJD leader, Sonia Gandhi wants to settle things with the RJD, one of the party’s oldest allies. Sonia Gandhi and Lalu Yadav have always had good relations.

Significantly, Sonia Gandhi called Lalu Yadav soon after a meeting of state Congress presidents, in which the problems of the party in various states were discussed. In the Congress meeting, Sonia Gandhi had urged the party leaders to focus on discipline and unity. He had also commented on the lack of clarity and cohesion among state level leaders.