After leaving Bigg Boss 15 Rakhi Sawant was seen first time with husband Ritesh

Rakhi Sawant has appeared in a public place with her husband Ritesh for the first time. During this, he was also seen talking a lot to the paparazzi.

Rakhi Sawant is very active on social media. The actress is also in the headlines for the past few days for her statement on marriage and husband. Rakhi, popularly known as ‘Drama Queen’, recently got out of the house of Bigg Boss 15, one of the major TV shows. He was given a task. During this she became evicted. Let us tell you that Rakhi had entered the show with husband Ritesh. During this, she had also said many things about her marriage and demanded a certificate from her husband. After leaving the show, the two appeared together for the first time.

Rakhi Sawant was never seen in a public place with Riteish before. At the same time, after being out of ‘Bigg Boss’, she has been spotted with her husband for the first time. During this, he talked a lot with the paparazzi. Rakhi Sawant was spotted with husband Ritesh outside a gym in Mumbai. During that time he was wearing orange track pants and a jacket. Along with this, he was also wearing a pink colored mask. At the same time, her husband Ritesh was seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and black goggles.

In the video, Rakhi can be seen posing for the photographers with one hand on Ritesh’s shoulder. At the same time, she asks the paparazzi how her husband is looking. She says ‘How is my husband?’. Also, Rakhi tells Ritesh in the video that ‘I want to make a six pack, when will you join the gym?’ Responding to which Ritesh said that he will join his own gym.

Earlier a video surfaced, in which Rakhi Sawant vents her anger on ‘Bigg Boss’. Rakhi said that ‘Bigg Boss’ has mistook her as a tissue paper. She says ‘I am sad and I did not expect to be out. ‘Bigg Boss’ did not do this well. I am not tissue paper, you use me for fun. Then when it comes time for the finale, kick me out before that. This is not true ‘Bigg Boss, you know how much I love you. I haven’t slept since the day I came on the show, I just entertained people.

Significantly, Rakhi Sawant had disclosed her marriage with Ritesh in the year 2019. At the same time, for the last two years, she did not give any information about her husband. Not only this, he did not even share his photo. At the same time, Rakhi had stepped into ‘Bigg Boss 15’ with Ritesh some time ago, during that time both of them have been in a lot of discussion. Now for the first time Rakhi Sawant has been seen in a public place with husband Ritesh.