After listening to the dialogues of Kader Khan, the director had gifted TV and gold bracelet, know what is the whole story

Kader Khan had told in an interview that he was called by Manmohan Desai to listen to the dialogue, but after listening to the dialogue, he was so happy that he had gifted TV and bracelet.

The pairing of late actor Kader Khan with Govinda was once considered the most superhit. Both had worked together in many superhit films of David Dhawan. But very few people know that before acting, Kader Khan used to write dialogues and he wrote dialogues for many superhit films. He wrote dialogues for films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Yaarana, Roti, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Laawaris.

Referring to his career, Kader Khan had said in an interview, ‘I never thought that I would only do acting or write dialogues only. I kept getting work and I just kept doing it. But the dialogue writer started with an incident. I used to write plays earlier, here a producer gave me the task of writing dialogues for Randhir Kapoor and Jaya Bhaduri’s film and this is from 70’s. At that time only 1500 rupees were given to me for this work.

In an interview with Filmfare, Kader Khan had said, ‘Manmohan Desai had announced that he would give me 1 lakh 20 thousand rupees for writing the dialogues of his film. He had called me home with samples of some dialogues and said that only if I feel right, I will be able to give work. After completing the work, I reached his house. Desai was not very keen to sign me. When he heard my dialogues, he became so happy that he ran to his room and brought black and white TV. I asked why this? So he gave me that gift.

Kader Khan had told, ‘With this he also gave me a gold bracelet and 20 thousand rupees in cash. After that he signed me. Kader Khan wrote dialogues for more than 250 films, while he himself proved his mettle in more than 300 films. Kader Khan had told that because of the children, he had refused to play the character of Villain. Because their children had to hear taunts about it from school to the neighborhood.