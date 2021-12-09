After losing the election only once, my heart got filled or will you try again? The question was asked to Rakesh Tikait, such an answer was received

Even after the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws, farmers’ organizations are standing on the border of Delhi. There will be a meeting of farmers’ organizations at 12 o’clock on Thursday, in which important decisions can be taken regarding the movement. In this meeting, a decision will also be taken to end the agitation. At present, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, is talking of continuing the agitation till the MSP guarantee law.

Amidst all the speculation, an interview of Rakesh Tikait is going viral. In this interview, he was asked questions related to contesting elections. In an interview with ‘News18’, he was asked the question, ‘Where according to you is the election going this time? Are you also thinking of contesting elections this time?’ In response, the farmer leader had said, ‘We are not going to contest elections at any cost. Because we think choice is a disease. Now who will win the election after this, we don’t want to talk about it.

After this, the next question was asked to Rakesh Tikait, ‘It means that it should be assumed that once you have burnt your hands after contesting, you will not put your hands in it again?’ He replied, ‘Yes. Our hands got burnt in one go. We are not even thinking of contesting any election again. Let me make it clear now that I will not contest any election, now even after asking the same question again and again, I will get the same answer. Like Corona, agricultural law was also a disease, only one disease has ended.

According to the report of India Today, the government has also agreed to withdraw the case registered against the farmers. This will also be discussed in the meeting to be held on Thursday. If all things are agreed upon then the movement can also be ended. By issuing a press release on behalf of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, it was confirmed to have received the revised draft proposal from the government. According to the Times of India, a consensus has been reached in the United Kisan Morcha to accept the proposal given by the government.