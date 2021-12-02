After Mamta Banerjee, Prashant Kishor also targeted Rahul Gandhi, said – he has not got any divine rights

Election strategist Prashant Kishor has been attacking the Congress for some time now. At the same time, once again Prashant Kishor has questioned the claim of the Congress regarding the alleged leadership of the opposition by tweeting on Thursday. Prashant Kishor said that the leadership of Congress is not a divine right of a particular person.

The election strategist further said in his tweet, “The idea and place that the Congress represents is important for a strong opposition, but the leadership of the Congress is not a divine right of a particular person, especially when the party has lost 90% of its total in the last 10 years.” She has faced defeat in the elections.” He said that the election of the leadership of the opposition should be done democratically.

This statement of Prashant Kishor is being linked to the recent reaction of West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee in which he raised questions about former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s foreign tours. Mamata Banerjee had taken a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said that when he will be abroad for half the time, how will he do politics.

The IDEA and SPACE that #Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress’ leadership is not the DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90% elections in last 10 years. Let opposition leadership be decided Democratically. — Prashant Kishor (@PrasantKishor) December 2, 2021

Even before this, Prashant Kishor has been continuously surrounding Rahul Gandhi and Congress. Recently, during a question-and-answer session on social media, Prashant Kishor had said that BJP will remain at the center of Indian politics in the coming years, whether it wins or loses. Prashant Kishor had said that as it happened with the Congress in the first 40 years, it is with the BJP. He had said, “The problem is with Rahul Gandhi that he thinks it is just a matter of time and people will uproot the BJP. So, that’s not going to happen now.”

Prashant Kishor, who played a key role in TMC’s victory in the West Bengal assembly elections, is trying to expand the party at the national level along with Mamata Banerjee and is constantly meeting leaders of opposition parties in this regard. These days Mamta is also trying to mobilize other regional parties against the BJP. At the same time, she is seen very aggressive against the Congress.