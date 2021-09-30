After Mandate, Tyson Foods Reaches 91% Vaccination Rate

When Tyson Foods announced on August 3 that it would require coronavirus vaccines for all of its 120,000 US employees, it was notable because it involved frontline workers at a time when corporate mandates applied primarily to office workers. . At the time, less than half of its workforce was vaccinated.

Nearly two months later, 91 percent of Tyson’s US workforce has been fully vaccinated, said Dr. Claudia Coplin, Tyson’s chief medical officer, who spoke to the DealBook newsletter about the consequences of his policy.

Tyson did not release vaccination rates by type of worker, but “certainly the vaccination rate among our frontline workers was lower than among our office-based workers at the beginning,” Dr. Koplin said.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which represents several thousand Tyson workers, supported the mandate in exchange for more benefits, such as paid sick leave. Frontline workers have until November 1 to get vaccinated (or request a waiver), while the company’s roughly 6,000 office workers have until Friday to do so.