After Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors now Honda Cars offers up to 54 thousands on City to Jazz models in this Festive Season

Honda Cars has introduced offers worth around Rs 54,000 on Honda City to Jazz models to cash in on the festive season. Earlier, companies like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors have also offered offers.

Indian customers like to shop for vehicles on auspicious occasions in the festive season. Honda Cars has offered special discounts ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras to cash in on this. Under this, the company is offering up to 54 thousand offers on models like Honda City to Honda Jazz. Apart from this, companies like Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors have already introduced festive offers.

Honda Cars offers are valid till the end of October

The company said in a statement that keeping in mind the festive season, it has introduced this offer. In this offer, customers can take advantage of many attractive offers by buying Honda cars. Under this, offers of up to Rs 53,500 are being given on various models. This includes cash discounts, accessories, loyalty bonuses and special exchange offers. These offers will be available across all the dealers of the company till the end of October.

The company is offering up to Rs 18,000 on its Amaze model. Apart from this, up to Rs 22 thousand on the fourth generation of Honda City (4th Generation Honda City), up to Rs 40,100 on WRV (Honda WR-V), up to Rs 45,900 on Jazz and up to Rs 45,900 on the fifth generation of Honda City (5th Offers worth up to Rs 53,500 have been offered on Generation Honda City.

Honda Cars Expectations From The Festive Season

The company’s assessment is that market conditions have improved. Consumer perception has improved rapidly. With the current sales trends, the company feels that there is a good demand for its cars in the market. Honda Cars has introduced this offer in the festive season to capitalize on it. The company expects that this festive season will provide the necessary boost to the auto sector.

Offers from Maruti to Tata Motors

Earlier, almost all car companies have introduced festive offers. Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to 45 thousand on its various models. Hyundai has also offered a discount of up to 50 thousand. Savings of up to Rs 1.30 lakh have been offered on the Duster model of Renault. Tata Motors is offering up to 28 thousand and Nissan is offering up to one lakh.